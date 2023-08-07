Lucara Diamond (LUC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

Lucara Diamond stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.37. 143,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,413. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

