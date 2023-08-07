MDA (MDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect MDA to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

MDA Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE MDA traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$8.35. 22,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.28. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup set a C$8.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Featured Stories

