Payfare (PAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Payfare to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Payfare Stock Up 1.9 %
TSE:PAY traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.38. 258,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,713. Payfare has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.20 million, a P/E ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.96.
Payfare Company Profile
