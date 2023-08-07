Payfare (PAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Payfare to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Payfare Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:PAY traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.38. 258,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,713. Payfare has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.20 million, a P/E ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.96.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

