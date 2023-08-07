Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 76.22%. The business had revenue of C$142.74 million for the quarter.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.73. 13,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.28. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.30. The firm has a market cap of C$362.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.18.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
