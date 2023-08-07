Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 76.22%. The business had revenue of C$142.74 million for the quarter.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.73. 13,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.28. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.30. The firm has a market cap of C$362.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

