Adicet Bio (ACET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACET stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. 306,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. JMP Securities cut Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

