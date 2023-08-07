CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareDx Stock Down 3.2 %

CDNA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. 217,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,475. CareDx has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $331,041. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth $131,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 426.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

