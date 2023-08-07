Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 4.4 %
ASND traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,987. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
