Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 337,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,648. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.20. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

