Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MPC traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $141.14. 1,109,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.