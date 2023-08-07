iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after buying an additional 665,969 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.43. 43,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

