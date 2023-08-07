Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.