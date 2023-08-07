Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,095. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

