Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.74. The stock had a trading volume of 333,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,097. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

