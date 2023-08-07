Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,944 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.55. 229,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,580. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

