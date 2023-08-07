Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 6,068 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

TFC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. 3,107,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,365,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

