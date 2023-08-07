Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,211 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.54 on Monday, hitting $450.34. 15,598,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,714,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
