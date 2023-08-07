Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.59. 459,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

