XPO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 3,715 call options.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. 584,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

