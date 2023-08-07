Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.82. 473,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,550. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

