Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIHY remained flat at $43.40 during midday trading on Monday. 2,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

