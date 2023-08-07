Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 414 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.