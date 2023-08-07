Perpetual Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,020 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

Walmart stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,666. The stock has a market cap of $433.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $161.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

