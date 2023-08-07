Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 661,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,007. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

