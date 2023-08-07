24,414 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

SLB traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,725. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,089 shares of company stock worth $3,343,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

