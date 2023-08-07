Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BABA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. 6,432,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,768,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

