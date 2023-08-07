Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 7,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.48. 1,091,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

