Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.48. 1,091,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

