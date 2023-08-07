Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961,886. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $460.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

