Perpetual Ltd Takes $1.22 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,627. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

