Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 34,015 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.48. 1,091,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

