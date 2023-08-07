Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,881 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $49,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,896,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

