Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,610 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $36,488,472. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $434.18. 1,513,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.57 and a 200 day moving average of $368.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

