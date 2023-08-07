Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $34,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.