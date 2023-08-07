Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.06.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,099. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

