Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,401,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,265,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

