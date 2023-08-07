Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.86.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $178.72. 55,401,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,265,848. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

