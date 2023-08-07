Oppenheimer Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.86.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,401,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,265,848. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 8.6% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.