Jefferies Financial Group Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,401,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,265,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

