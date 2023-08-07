Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadwind Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.10.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

