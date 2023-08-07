Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.07-$0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.07)-$0.03 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $47.29. 252,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,009. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Azenta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Azenta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

