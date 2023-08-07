CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 1,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CSP in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

