Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at $226,109,826.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,005 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,425. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

