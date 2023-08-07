Data Storage (DTST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.
Data Storage Stock Down 2.3 %
Data Storage stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,279. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.
