Data Storage (DTST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

Data Storage stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,279. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

