Sandy Spring Bank Buys 498 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,595,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,989,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

