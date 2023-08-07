Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOUG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. 102,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,079. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.