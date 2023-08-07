Sandy Spring Bank Has $249,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 203.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,249. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

