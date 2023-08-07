Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,805. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.