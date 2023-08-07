Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.85. 2,968,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

