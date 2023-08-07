Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 408,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 89.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 393,106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $81.71. 640,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.