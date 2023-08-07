Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.