Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,795 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

ISCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 21,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $394.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

